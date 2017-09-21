Brown still claims that she is not aware of problems within SOEs

Public Affairs Minister Lynne Brown continues to argue that she was unaware of any problems within the state-owned entities under her control as a minister.

Criminal proceedings have now been filed with the consulting company McKinsey for their suspicious handling of the Gupta firm, Trillion, and Eskom negotiations.

Brown told parliament that no money between the parties had changed hands, but Eskom had later admitted that Trillion paid a fee of half a billion Rand while McKinsey earned more than R900 million.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

