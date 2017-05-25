Brown now blames Eskom for the Molefe chaos

Public sector Minister Lynne Brown is now unaware of the resignation of Brian Molefe as head of Eskom, and his R30 million supposed retirement package.

In an attempt to save herself from accusations of incompetence, she now lays the blame for the current chaos directly at the door of Eskom’s chairman, Ben Ngubane.

There are doubts about contradictory reports to what happened to Molefe. It was generally accepted that he resigned last year after being involved in a state capture report. Later he claimed to have taken early retirement, but then he seemed to be too young for it. The latest claim is that he went on unpaid leave to become a member of parliament. However, the fact is, that there was no parliamentary seat when he left Eskom.

Brown, therefore, accepts that his re-appointment is completely legal because he was on unpaid leave.

Political parties are claiming that documents about actual events are now being destroyed by Eskom, which is, of course, denied by Eskom.

Meanwhile, Ngubane and his wife Sylvia are involved in a lawsuit involving the executors of their mine in the Eastern Transvaal.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News