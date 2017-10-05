Brown demands disciplinary proceedings

The beleaguered minister of public works, Lynne Brown, will convene a special Eskom general meeting in November to appoint a permanent board.

She has in the meantime requested that interim chairman of Eskom, Zethemba Zwane, ensure that all internal disciplinary steps must be completed before the meeting.

She said that the biggest problem is the deterioration in management as well as inadequate internal control.

There is still no clarity about Brown’s handling of Eskom, which is not directly under her control. The responsibility is undoubtedly tedious for her.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

