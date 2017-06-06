Brian Molefe approached court on his dismissal

After Eskom had revoked Molefe’s appointment by order of Minister Lynne Brown, he turned to the Labor Court to set aside the revocation.

David Lewis of Corruption Watch said this step Molefe has taken, borders on the absurd because Molefe was identified in the Public Protector’s report on state capture after being cited as a party that helped the Gupta brothers to obtain the Optimum mine.

However, the Labor Court did not consider and resolve Molefe’s case as a matter of urgency, with the result being that the case was postponed.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

