Blood flows in South African schools

If a provincial MEC for education has to say that “too much blood flows in schools,” it’s an indication of how bad the situation really is.

This is exactly what Panyaza Lesufi said when he visited an East Rand school after a deputy head of school was shot dead.

Last week, he allegedly attended a funeral of a security guard shot dead on a school grounds, and a week before, another security guard was shot at a school.

Children have been traumatized. Lesufi took up the matter with the national minister of basic education.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

