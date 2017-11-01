Blade talks about his dismissal

Blade Nzimande

Blade Nzimande, CEO of the SA Communist Party, said in a statement that the #FeesMustFall movement was invoked by ANC party leaders.

His position about the state capture episode has brought him into disrepute with the ANC head of state, and that was the reason he was kicked out of the cabinet. Zuma also excluded him as a responsible minister when the report on the issue of free tuition at universities was released.

According to him, relations between the three-party alliance are the lowest since 1930.

