Bikers ride against farm murders in South Africa

This project’s vision and mission is to unite Bikers and Biker Clubs nationally to honor the thousands of farmers that have been brutally murdered and more importantly support the thousands of farmers who live in constant fear of being the next victims. We want to join forces with other likeminded groups and support all efforts to stand against an authority that turns a blind eye to the plights of our farmers.

This campaign is not about politics, religion, race or self enrichment, but self preservation as not to become the next starving Africa country.

We want to involve people across the spectrum of our communities and as well as all media coverage. We want this world to sit up and take note. All this is only possible with the support of sponsors.

We are busy organizing a mass ride for Free State and afterwards we will ride to a venue with entertainment and lucky draws. However, we need help to make this day a success by means of donating prizes, printing of banners, or any donations possible that may assist us.

All funds generated out of our projects and functions will be used to assist vulnerable farmers with security systems, especially developed farms. Assist with funeral, re – locating and medical costs of farmers, families and farm workers who survived farm attacks and are in a financial need. Assist our group with material needed to have educational runs to schools and rural communities. It will also assist us with obtaining a “Wall of Remembrance” that will be exhibited on these runs depicting the brutal eye opening truth.

“Once in your life you need a doctor, lawyer, a preacher, but every day, three times a day, you need a farmer.” (Brenda Schoep)

Please feel free to contact me if you can assist with any donation to this worthy and emotional cause or if you need more information.

Thanking you in advance.

Jonine Calitz

NATIONAL ORGANIZER ASSISTANT BRAFM SA

060 632 1637

[email protected]

