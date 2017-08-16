Bheki Cele criticizes Zuma

Another deputy minister has emerged and criticized Jacob Zuma’s leadership.

Bheki Cele, deputy minister of agriculture, went as far as to say that he is ashamed to be a member of the ANC national executive committee because the NEC let party members and South Africans down.

He accused Zuma of failing to act on the serious allegations of corruption.

Cele is also displeased with Jacob Zuma for supporting his ex-wife to follow him. “The ANC is not a royal dynasty and has no kings that must be succeeded by their queens or princess.”

Meanwhile, there is pressure from within the ANC ranks to find the supporters of the motion of no confidence in Zuma and to take disciplinary action.

Previously, Zuma also threatened to act against ANC members who criticize him publicly. Cele can, therefore, expect internal trouble, including losing his post as deputy minister.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

