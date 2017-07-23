Bell Pottinger defeated but DSTV still beaming out the Bell Pottinger narrative

So, we South Africans stood together and launched a social media campaign against Bell Pottinger that caused them to abandon their destructive agenda in South Africa. Nobody coordinated it. We just started, those of us on Facebook, but it was actually the twitter users that did the most damage, even forcing Bell Pottinger to close their twitter account.

We had an uphill battle, but we persisted, and we managed to chase Bell Pottinger back to Great Britain with their tail between their legs, although they still clutched the millions the Guptas paid them from our tax money in their greedy paws while running away.

No doubt, we can be proud of what we achieved. Yet, right here in South Africa, we have our own version of Bell Pottinger, spinning the same narrative as the one spun by Bell Pottinger, hour after hour, lie after lie- ad nauseam. Where else than on ANN7, proudly brought to you by DSTV Lesser Choice.

There is no doubt that the same kind of propagandistic trash produced by Bell Pottinger is the very same propagandistic trash beamed out over the DSTV satellites.

Bell Pottinger is in trouble with their advertisement authorities after a complaint by the DA. British news media is roasting Bell Pottinger, and it has been reported that Victoria Geoghegan has been fired.

In short, Bell Pottinger’s image is in tatters. But right here in South Africa, ANN7 is creating the same kind of gutter propaganda and working to create a racial divide. And despite a petition from ordinary South Africans and numerous South Africans e-mailing DSTV with complaints, DSTV is unmoved. And you know why? Because they have a monopoly on rugby and other sport.

We can only force DSTV to drop ANN7 if we suspend our subscriptions. We have tried the petition and talk thing. But we will accept our own domestic Bell Pottinger; we will let DSTV get away with it because we love our rugby too much.

We would much rather have a failed state than give up our rugby. Right? Why is Koos Bekker and DSTV not held to account also? Who calls the shots there? Why do they think they can just ignore our pleas? I will tell you. They don’t have to change anything if we don’t force them.

Opinion by Daniel Sutherland

