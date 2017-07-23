Bell Pottinger defeated but DSTV still beaming out the Bell Pottinger narrative

Opinion by Daniel Sutherland

7
Captured DSTV Multi Choice (Lesser Choice) – Time we uncapature ourselves Image - Creative Commons License

So, we South Africans stood together and launched a social media campaign against Bell Pottinger that caused them to abandon their destructive agenda in South Africa. Nobody coordinated it. We just started, those of us on Facebook, but it was actually the twitter users that did the most damage, even forcing Bell Pottinger to close their twitter account.

We had an uphill battle, but we persisted, and we managed to chase Bell Pottinger back to Great Britain with their tail between their legs, although they still clutched the millions the Guptas paid them from our tax money in their greedy paws while running away.

No doubt, we can be proud of what we achieved. Yet, right here in South Africa, we have our own version of Bell Pottinger, spinning the same narrative as the one spun by Bell Pottinger, hour after hour, lie after lie- ad nauseam. Where else than on ANN7, proudly brought to you by DSTV Lesser Choice.

There is no doubt that the same kind of propagandistic trash produced by Bell Pottinger is the very same propagandistic trash beamed out over the DSTV satellites.

Bell Pottinger is in trouble with their advertisement authorities after a complaint by the DA. British news media is roasting Bell Pottinger, and it has been reported that Victoria Geoghegan has been fired.

In short, Bell Pottinger’s image is in tatters. But right here in South Africa, ANN7 is creating the same kind of gutter propaganda and working to create a racial divide. And despite a petition from ordinary South Africans and numerous South Africans e-mailing DSTV with complaints, DSTV is unmoved. And you know why? Because they have a monopoly on rugby and other sport.

We can only force DSTV to drop ANN7 if we suspend our subscriptions. We have tried the petition and talk thing. But we will accept our own domestic Bell Pottinger; we will let DSTV get away with it because we love our rugby too much.
We would much rather have a failed state than give up our rugby. Right? Why is Koos Bekker and DSTV not held to account also? Who calls the shots there? Why do they think they can just ignore our pleas? I will tell you. They don’t have to change anything if we don’t force them.

Opinion by Daniel Sutherland

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Taxi drivers urged to talk Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa has called on meter cab and Uber operators to urgently engage in dialogue to find lasting solutions to their disagreeme...
Drugs and rhino horns worth millions seized at ORT... During this past weekend of 9 and 10 September 2017, two suspects were arrested, and drugs and rhino horns worth over R6 million intercepted in separa...
Suspect arrested for break in at school, Mthatha Police followed up on information on a house breaking and theft case which happened at Zwelodumo S S School near Mthatha where laptops and tabs were s...
128 arrested including 20 wanted suspects, Blue Do... Police from the Blue Downs Cluster have been hard at work and their dedication brought about good results when they arrested 128 suspects for committi...
  • Douglas Langley

    im for it rather go to starsatt

    • Made Southlands

      Streaming TV is another option

  • Jaco Du Preez

    DSTV cannot take responsibility for a client’s content, other than their general terms of reference, or guidelines, such as ‘no porn’, etc. DSTV is merely a vehicle by which many channels are distributed, on their infrastructure, to many clients. If you don’t like what ANN7 is saying, take it up with them … Somebody else say rather go to starsat … Well, starsat may also choose to broadcast the ANN7 channel, and then … ? So, suggest you petition to ANN7 …

    • Made Southlands

      You are desparately defending DSTV, so I think you have a vested interest there, otherwise why would you defend them ? They can still choose which channels to put on their bouquet

      • Jaco Du Preez

        Not at all. Just thinking about it logically … Yes, they may choose who to add, or not.

      • Jaco Du Preez

        This has nothing to do with defending dstv, and all to do with common sense …

    • RickySingh

      You are aiding and abetting the proliferation of utter gutter political rubbish aimed at hurting our democracy.
      Don’t give us your drivel about content.I have a porn channel, will you flight it.I think not.So do the right thing and drop this anti SA slanted Guptha rubbish and put the people before your profits