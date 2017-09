The chief executive officer of the British public relations company Bell Pottinger, James Henderson, apparently resigned after the British public relations and communications company revealed damning evidence against Bell Pottinger.

The findings show that Bell Pottinger sought to create racial division in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Bell Pottinger has indicated that they will appeal against the decision.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

