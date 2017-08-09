BEE commission investigates business entities

The commission that is to promote the supposed “broad-based black economic empowerment” is currently investigating companies that apparently do not comply with the regulations regarding black empowerment. It is businesses that were not prepared to transfer a portion of their shareholding or management on a tray just because they were black.

Enterprises under investigation include, among others, the MTN Group, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Netcare Limited, Eskom SOC Ltd and SASSA.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

