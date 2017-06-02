Barclays withdraw

Barclays reduced its shares in the Barclays Africa group to 15% after the banking giant sold its share for $ 2.8 billion.

Maria Ramos now has full control of Barclays Africa.

Meanwhile, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has indicated that they will absorb the majority of the shares.

While the PIC fund has already invested millions in entities such as SAA, the question of how safe is the fund for prospective pensioners.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

