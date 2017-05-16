Backyard residents problem for government

Houses will now be erected for squatters who live with residents in informal settlements as well as in local areas.

Thirty percent of all new homes to be built will be allocated to provide the backyard residents with housing. This is what Lindiwe Sisulu the Human Resources Minister said during a meeting with the stone throwing protestors on the Rand.

She will also request the police to release all those arrested during the protest events.

Observers expressed different opinions about the state of affairs, and some consider the best way to get the government to meet your demands is to throw stones, burn tires and damage property.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News