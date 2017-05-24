Audit Report shows the massive damage caused by ANC

The findings of the Municipal Audit Report for the 2015/16 financial year show the massive damage caused by ANC-controlled municipalities.

The report found that more than R17 billion was wasted on irregular expenditure. Municipalities apparently could not detect that more than 40% of their expenses were irregular, which is a direct rebuke to the incompetence of board members.

The ANC government is held responsible for the financial collapse of the councils because of theft and corruption.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News