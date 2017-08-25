Attempted ‘capture’ of PetroSA

Allegations of a planned hijacking of Petro SA are part of a court application brought by former councilor Willem Steenkamp.

According to Steenkamp, he and other councilors were fired after they did not support a Russian firm’s partnership agreement because of Jacob Zuma’s ties.

In the High Court application, Steenkamp sketched a picture of a power struggle between PetroSA and the Central Energy Fund (CEF). Steenkamp accuses CEF board members of taking over the powers and functions of PetroSA, thereby gaining control over capital expenditures and purchasing processes.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

