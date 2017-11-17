Attempt on Zuma’s life

The secrecy surrounding the alleged attempt made on President Jacob Zuma’s life is unacceptable and if the allegation is true, it is a very serious incident that must be thoroughly investigated, says Dr Corné Mulder, Chief whip of the FF Plus.

In a member’s statement in parliament, Dr Mulder said that earlier this week the President alleged that someone had tried to poison him with a very strong type of poison. The President made mention of this for the first time during a live TV broadcast.

“The FF Plus would like to know if the incident is being investigated. An attempt on the President’s life is indeed a very serious matter.

“When the President was asked who may have made the attempt on his life, his response was very vague and he said that he has many enemies and that it may possibly be the doing of “foreign forces”.

“Has the President reported this to the police? If not, why not? It is important that all the facts regarding the incident and the progress of the investigation are laid bare,” says Dr Mulder.

Read the original article by Dr Corné Mulder on the FF Plus website

South Africa Today – South Africa News