Ashes of deceased now robbed and used for smoking

Previously, cemeteries were targeted by criminals. Now, according to a member of the police the ashes of the dead, which is kept at crematoriums and cemeteries, are stolen.

The criminals mix the ash with other substances as a means of smoking. It is apparently the new “Njope.”

The documentary information was suddenly removed when the Vryburger undertook a further investigation into the matter. The question can now be asked whether the information is concealed because of the public response it can provoke.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News