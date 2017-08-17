Arrogant ANC calls white people arrogant

An arrogant ANC spokesman of the Free State railed against whites and said they are arrogant, after a meeting of the working committee of the ANC of the Free State and Natal. The committees apparently decided so.

Thabo Meeko selectively referred to incidents of racism, which would prove that white people can be arrogant. “Racial incidents indicate the continued arrogance of the white population in the country and not on cultural differences.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News