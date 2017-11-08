Another police commissioner not prosecuted

The ailing National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that no prosecution will be instituted against the former acting police commissioner, Kgomotso Phahlane.

The NPA was investigating how he could afford an R8 million house and that he allegedly tampered with evidence.

The Independent Police Investigation Directorate said on inquiry that they had requested the NPA to reconsider their decision not to prosecute.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Zuma could appoint a new police commissioner. The new commissioner will probably follow in the tracks of five previous commissioners who have been suspended or prosecuted.

Earlier, the FF Plus asked that the new commissioner should not to be a political appointment but someone who came from the ranks of the police.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

