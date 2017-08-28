Another bloody weekend in South Africa

Another bloody weekend in South Africa where several farm attacks occurred, resulting in murders, rape and armed robberies of innocent victims.

1. In Vaalwater there were two home invasions, and a lady was raped. The victim is in a critical condition and fighting for her life.
2. In Heibron there was a farm attack.
3. In a Rustenberg farm attack, one person murdered
4. In Kinross farm attack, one person murdered.
5. In Barberton farm attack, one person seriously wounded.
6. In Roedtan farm attack, one person murdered
7. In Oakford, KwaZulu-Natal farm attack, a lady was raped. This woman is in a serious condition and might not live, as she is struggling to breathe.

