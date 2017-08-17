ANC protects Zwane

Mosebenzi Zwane, Mineral Resources Minister, is not being investigated for his involvement with the Guptas and state capture if ANC MPs have their way.

One of the main instigators who opposes an investigation against him, is Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla.

The chairman of parliamentary committees, Cedric Frolic, two months ago instructed that some committees urgently need to investigate the Gupta’s emails and give feedback to Parliament.

One of the committees, on mineral resources, only met after two months and quickly quit the investigation as a witch hunt saying they would not do it.

To save time, the committee decided to ask Frolic what exactly needed to be investigated, after which they will decide whether or not to protect Zwane in a week or so.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

