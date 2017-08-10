ANC hunt for rebels after motion of no confidence in Zuma

The ANC is furious with the party’s members who voted in favor of Zuma’s removal during the secret ballot in the no confidence vote of the president.

The long knives are out within the party against the supposed rebels.

Since the vote was secret, they could not say with absolute certainty who voted.

Similarly, it is also suspected that certain opposition members voted against the motion, which means that even more ANC members than initially suspected voted for the motion. This makes it a virtually impossible task to trace all the “guilty ones.”

If the party leadership succeeded in eliminating the rebels, including Pravin Gordhan and Derek Hanekom, it would strengthen the Zuma camp by putting its loyalists in the rebel places.

In the meantime, the names of the possible rebels are being circulated through social media. Even the name of the ANC’s chief whip was mentioned, along with the name of a former MP who is no longer a member of parliament. It does not help to solve the chaos.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News