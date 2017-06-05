ANC harassed by fighting within party ranks

The ANC Secretary General, Gwede Mantashe, started a lawsuit against allegations made by Vytjie Mentoor that he was involved in an Eskom tender contract.

Eskom allegedly awarded a 5-year catering contract worth R639 million in 2014 to a Bidvest-linked company where Mantashe’s wife is a director.

Sources at the State Security Agency claimed that Mantashe had close links with the suspended Eskom manager Matshela Koko.

The allegations are denied by Mantashe.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

