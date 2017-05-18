ANC government distrusts black landowners

Despite political freedom in 1994, the government still does not trust black people enough to give them title deeds of properties.

This was stated by the political analyst, Mpumelelo Mkhabela, at Nampo.

According to him, there is a perception that if blacks receive the title deed of a property, they will sell that land or house.

This is true because many cases exist where people sell their RDP houses or sell land to others to get the money. It seems to be a fact that because they did not pay for the place, no value is attached.

There are also many black schemes regarding land reform mainly due to poor management, but again because it is not their money being wasted.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

