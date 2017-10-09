ANC engaged in ‘land grabs’?

According to reports, the ANC government avoided transferring more than 1.4 million hectares of land to their “rightful owners.”

Parliamentary inquiries show that the ANC spent more than R21 billion since 1996 to buy 3.4 million hectares of land. Only 2 million hectares, or 59% of land, have been transferred, while the rest of the transfers are still pending.

Claims that land is transferred to family members and even foreigners are also being investigated by opposition parties.

However, agricultural organizations say, that the government is trying to establish a communist system of land ownership by holding land in its own name.

