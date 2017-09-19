Anarchy continues in South Africa

Cape Town’s taxi strike has, as expected, turned into violence as is the case elsewhere in the country and continent.

Stones, burning tires, tear gas, rubber bullets are the “traditional weapons” used for this purpose.

Vehicles and buses were pelted with rocks, and an Arrow bus was set on fire, while a Dairy Bell vehicle was also burned. A MyCiTi bus was also torched near Delft, about 30 km east of Cape Town.

Ster Kinekor has suspended their early performances.

People strike about routes and regulations, but then burn vehicles, disrupting traffic and causing chaos, which makes their mentality incomprehensible.

The strike was finally called off at 12:00, but the damage caused, is irreversible and will probably not be recovered from the perpetrators.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

