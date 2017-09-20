All regional and provincial congresses banned

Gwede Mantashe, Secretary General of the ANC, cracked the whip and banned all regional and provincial congresses of the ANC after 30 September.

According to experts, this is to stop ongoing litigation that could possibly delay the December national conference.

Meanwhile, there are more indications that the Zuma camp would like to postpone the conference so that he can stay in control longer. Zuma himself has mentioned the possibility of him remaining a third term leader of the ANC to unite the party that is divided.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

