Despite the fact that Jacob Zuma’s personal designated jet, the Inkwazi, is 99.8% serviceable, he does not want to fly on the plane.

Now the Air Force has to hire a plane to fly him to China and New York this week.

That chartered flight will cost taxpayers R25 million. The Air Force’s budget for trips for VIP’s has already been exhausted, so it is uncertain where the money will come from.

