Again a new police commissioner

Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba has been appointed the acting police commissioner, with immediate effect.

Khomotso Phalange’s position as police chief expired on June 1. Although Jacob Zuma thanked him for his “leadership” of the police, he did not extend his contract but chose instead to appoint Mothiba.

Meanwhile, Phahlane must now submit reasons to the minister of police why he should not be expelled from his permanent post as head of forensic investigations. He has been under the spotlight for corruption and other allegations against him for some time now.

Zuma apparently appointed him in August as a permanent commissioner, after the previous commissioner, Riah Piyega who was suspended and is still sitting at home on full pay. Her contract expires later this month.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

