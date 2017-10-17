Afrikaners must be proud of past

Afrikaners should not be ashamed of their past. On the contrary, there is more to be proud of than to feel embarrassed.

This is the heart of the invitation message that the HNP has sent to people attending its congress.

The HNP will hold its annual congress on 28 October 2017. It will be the first time that the party holds its national congress in Kleinfontein. Proceedings begin at 09:00 in the community hall. Mr. Louis van der Schyff, the HNP’s chief secretary, said all Afrikaners are welcome to attend the congress. A nominal conference fee of R50 per person includes the refreshments and documentation.

Matters to be discussed will be “The white man did not steal land,” farm murders and “Apartheid was right and successful.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News