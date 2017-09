The civil rights organization Afriforum have established an anti-racism unit to fight “racism in all forms.”

Strange friends have come to the fore with Rhoda Kadalie as one of the role players who is now connected to the unit.

Kadalie was District Head of the Land Claims Unit, she was commissioner of the SA Human Rights Commission and currently is director of District Six’s Restitution of Land Claims.

