AfriForum demands action on SAPU nationwide strike

The civil rights watchdog AfriForum, on 6 June 2017 requested Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula, to urgently intervene in the South African Police Union’s (SAPU) planned nationwide strike involving the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) 10111 call centre personnel, claiming salary increases.

Oscar Skommere, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU, says that hundreds of 10111 personnel will strike as from 6 June, but that they have given the management of the SAPS 14 working days to react positively to their claims.

“If this does not happen, SAPS call centres will be brought to a standstill with this strike,” he warns.

Hein Gonzales, Community Safety, Legal and Risk Advisor for AfriForum, has sent a written demand to Minister Mbalula requesting him to urgently intervene in this matter and provide AfriForum with a proactive action plan to avoid a crisis in South Africa due to the planned strike.

“Considering that no less than eight farm murders were committed in the past month and the overall crime crisis that the country is facing, it is extremely worrying that such a strike is being planned.

“We are anxiously awaiting the minister’s urgent response and want to stress that AfriForum would like to assist and join forces with the SAPS in this matter, should it be necessary,” says Gonzales.

