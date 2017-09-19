Abrahams grilled by media on his unwillingness to prosecute Zuma

Shaun Abrahams

Media agents attacked the National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams on his unwillingness to prosecute corrupt politicians, the big boss, Jacob Zuma, his family and the Guptas.

Feet are being dragged while the evidence is increasingly evident.

KPMG base has resigned. Bell Pottinger was placed under administration, but the man who boldly said that crime would not be tolerated did nothing.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Finance announced that they have filed complaints against KPMG at the NPA.

