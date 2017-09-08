Abrahams confirms leaked Gupta e-mails investigation

Die Vryburger

0
Shaun Abrahams

The National Prosecuting Authority’s chief, Shaun Abrahams, has confirmed that the police are investigating the leaked e-mails that give the impression that the Gupta family has used Zuma’s friendship to influence contracts and decisions.

Abrahams denied that the NPA selectively prosecutes and blames staff shortages for their “slow” actions. Since April, the NPA has already lost 50 staff members.

He said the NPA had a critical lack of investigative and prosecution skills, and the NPA needed an additional R100 million so that he could continue his work.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Zuma’s judicial appointment questioned Judge Leona Theron, appointed by ANC president Jacob Zuma, and who was the first black female judge, is now under the magnifying glass. She alleged...
Transnet plans massive retrenchments In an effort to alleviate their debt, Transnet is planning a massive retrenchment of staff. According to sources, Transnet approved 655 application...
Shoprite guilty of ‘reckless lending practic... The National Consumer Tribunal found that Shoprite was guilty of "reckless lending practices." The food giant was fined an amount of R1m. The pr...
Malema’s degree in racial hatred Julius Malema's statement at the graduation ceremony where he received an honors degree in philosophy that "Afrikaans is used to maintain white rule i...