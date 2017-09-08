Abrahams confirms leaked Gupta e-mails investigation

The National Prosecuting Authority’s chief, Shaun Abrahams, has confirmed that the police are investigating the leaked e-mails that give the impression that the Gupta family has used Zuma’s friendship to influence contracts and decisions.

Abrahams denied that the NPA selectively prosecutes and blames staff shortages for their “slow” actions. Since April, the NPA has already lost 50 staff members.

He said the NPA had a critical lack of investigative and prosecution skills, and the NPA needed an additional R100 million so that he could continue his work.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

