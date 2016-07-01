A vote for ANC is a vote of confidence in Zuma

4
Zuma Circus cost taxpayers R11m

No one would want Zuma, in fact, if he walked alone in town the masses would probably lynch the president of the African National Congress (ANC). But we all know that Zuma would never walk alone, he has so much VIP security, which costs the taxpayers a fortune.

Why would anyone vote for a party who stands by and watches our beautiful country deteriorate into a pathetic infected and gangrenous sore? Where truth is ‘regulated’, the people’s dignity is ignored, the poor are ‘dumbed down’, the animal-like behavior is condoned. Where unfettered crime, miss-appropriation of public funds, fraud/bribery are rampant, lewd acts and sexual promiscuity are encouraged by ANC party members, not to mention the significant departure from the African dream, of a strong and united Africa where we all could be proud in our accomplishments.

We no longer have honorable members representing black interests.

Think smart, think of a future with a plan by intelligent African leaders with integrity – yes they are out there, we can find them, I am sure of that.

The greatest challenge would be to persuade the ignorant, uneducated followers who have no idea of how much harm the ANC have caused during the 22 years of governance. The voters who clamor to ensure the most corrupt, self-indulgent and crooked leaders are kept in power. The voters who keep ANC in power remain blinded to the truth and vote for their self-elected prisons of poverty. Blinded by being dependent on a government that does not care. All clamoring for more of the same, failing infrastructure, unemployment and a land with no opportunities.

Menzi Solomon Shange
South Africa Today – South Africa News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Only Sheep whether black or White are corrupt/dumb enough to vote for the anc. cANCer CAN BE BEATEN!

  • JIMUNE

    I AGREE WHOLEHEARTEDLY DOUG, UNFORTUNATELY WE MUST SUPPLY A FEW THOUSAND T-SHIRTS & CAPS TO THE MASSES TO TEMPT THEM TO PUT A CROSS ANYWHERE BUT THE ANC……THE ANC HAVE IT TAPED, THE MONEY IS SWUNG OUT OF THE FISCUS TO PAY FOR THEIR T-SHIRTS AND STUFF…………..

  • Arthur Richard Francis

    VOTE FOR ZUMA

    Vote for me again, says he
    I, Jacob Zuma will set you “free”
    I will grant all your wishes
    Bestow upon you untold riches
    All paid for by the taxpayers
    Ignore other parties and ‘nay-sayers’
    For you must really understand
    “Zuma” is the unique ANC Brand
    Now be good and vote for me
    Once again, just vote “ANC”
    I find it rather very funny
    I must “pay back the money”
    It was “freely” given by you taxpayers
    And I don’t listen to soothsayers
    They are also just ‘nay-sayers’
    I have built a powerful regime
    Where I, Zuma, shall reign supreme
    The Lord you can surely thank
    I still laugh all the way to the Bank!
    And believe me it is really true
    There’s not a #$%^&*@ thing you can do!
    Now be good and vote for me
    Once again, just vote “ANC”

  • Hazel Stevenson

    The black folk of SA are terrified that if they do not vote for the ANC, another racialist “apartheid” govt will come to power – what a laugh!! They already have a racialist govt in power and who does not care about the poor and uneducated!! Keep them uneducated and they will vote for the ANC – give them an education and let them start thinking for themselves!!! See who they vote for when they are looking for total freedom!