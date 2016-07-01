A vote for ANC is a vote of confidence in Zuma

No one would want Zuma, in fact, if he walked alone in town the masses would probably lynch the president of the African National Congress (ANC). But we all know that Zuma would never walk alone, he has so much VIP security, which costs the taxpayers a fortune.

Why would anyone vote for a party who stands by and watches our beautiful country deteriorate into a pathetic infected and gangrenous sore? Where truth is ‘regulated’, the people’s dignity is ignored, the poor are ‘dumbed down’, the animal-like behavior is condoned. Where unfettered crime, miss-appropriation of public funds, fraud/bribery are rampant, lewd acts and sexual promiscuity are encouraged by ANC party members, not to mention the significant departure from the African dream, of a strong and united Africa where we all could be proud in our accomplishments.

We no longer have honorable members representing black interests.

Think smart, think of a future with a plan by intelligent African leaders with integrity – yes they are out there, we can find them, I am sure of that.

The greatest challenge would be to persuade the ignorant, uneducated followers who have no idea of how much harm the ANC have caused during the 22 years of governance. The voters who clamor to ensure the most corrupt, self-indulgent and crooked leaders are kept in power. The voters who keep ANC in power remain blinded to the truth and vote for their self-elected prisons of poverty. Blinded by being dependent on a government that does not care. All clamoring for more of the same, failing infrastructure, unemployment and a land with no opportunities.

Menzi Solomon Shange

