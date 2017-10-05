232 cash cash-in-transit robberies since January

The SA Banking Risk Information Center (Sabric) has announced that they are working closely with the police to deal with the increase in cash in transit robberies.

More than 230 robberies have already taken place since January 2017, which is a 49% increase since last year.

Crime syndicates are apparently responsible for the attacks. It appears that both SAPS and the Hawks are unable to cope with this type of crime.

