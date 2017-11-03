2 000 police weapons ‘lost’

Die Vryburger

0
2 000 police weapons 'lost' - Image - Die Vryburger

The SAPS has lost more than 2 000 firearms since the beginning of the year either by theft or negligence of police officers.

Only 13 of the weapons have been recovered, which means that 1 987 weapons are currently in the hands of criminals as illegal weapons.

Western Cape lost 128 weapons, Eastern Cape 432, Gauteng 448 and Natal 506.

Meanwhile, the police claim that they are ready for the rise in crime over the festive season, but at the moment they cannot commit to terrorist attacks on farms and leave that task to farmers.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Zuma confronted with the cruelty of farm attacks a... President Jacob Zuma is surrounded by bodyguards and is therefore unaware of the true extent of crime in South Africa. That is the reason why it was n...
State capture increasingly serious. Irregular expe... The latest figures released by the Auditor General (AG) indicate that in the past year the government squandered a shocking R45,6 billion on irregular...
Zuma warns about state capture investigation Jacob Zuma warned those in parliament who asked for an investigation into the state capture and said they would be sorry. According to him, those w...
UCT’s fees increase by 8% The management of the University of Cape Town has announced that they have a proposal to increase tuition fees by 8% and hostel fees by 10%. Studen...