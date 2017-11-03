2 000 police weapons ‘lost’

The SAPS has lost more than 2 000 firearms since the beginning of the year either by theft or negligence of police officers.

Only 13 of the weapons have been recovered, which means that 1 987 weapons are currently in the hands of criminals as illegal weapons.

Western Cape lost 128 weapons, Eastern Cape 432, Gauteng 448 and Natal 506.

Meanwhile, the police claim that they are ready for the rise in crime over the festive season, but at the moment they cannot commit to terrorist attacks on farms and leave that task to farmers.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News