1,468 million reported crimes in South Africa in 2016/17

There were 1,468 million crimes in South Africa during 2016/17.

The figures were announced by the statistical general, Pali Lehohla.

Sexual crimes have increased by 110% since last year, and motor hijackings rose 93 %.

Statistics SA’s survey shows that 51% of all homes and 41% of all vehicles are equipped with special security devices, but people do not even feel safe at all.

There is also no confidence in the police’s ability to recover their property, and the public thinks the courts deal far too softly with criminals.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News