12 000 dead people tender for work

Schalk Human of Treasury, who is currently “cleaning” the Treasury Information System, has found that 12 000 dead people are currently in the process or have tender procedures with the state.

Also, 14 000-government officials were identified who act as directors of companies to which state contracts were awarded, and totally contrary to all regulations.

Individuals establish companies with forged documents and IDs of deceased persons and use entities to submit tenders for projects, of course at a higher price, giving them the opportunity to obtain the tender.

Human’s office has already criticized Eskom during 2016 for its pledge to Tegeta Holdings, one of the Gupta institutions.

The question is asked again on whether the state will act against the 14 000 possible corrupt officials, or against Human.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

