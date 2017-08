Should the government continue its plans to scrap medical schemes’ tax credits, almost 22% of the current medical fund members, or 1.9 million members, will no longer be able to afford their medical aid contributions?

Dr. Frans Cronje, Chief Executive Officer of the SA Institute for Race Relations, said that the government has a short-term solution to the country’s weakening economy.

