Tradition and Innovation, A Winning Combination for Enzo’s Trattoria

While Italian cuisine is no stranger to the local restaurant circuit, never has it been so perfectly reflective of true Italian flavours and food culture than at Enzo’s Pizzeria Trattoria in Scottsburgh.

Enzo’s is run by Enzo Tilli and his mama, known affectionately to the locals as Nonna, whose original recipes from her home village of Guglionesi in the South of Italy have been serving patrons a gastronomic experience that is unequivocally authentic for the last 27 years.

The menu is incredibly rich in variety. From piquant flavoured peri-peri chicken livers and mouth-watering seafood-based starters, to T-bone steaks and made-to-order pasta classics such as Spaghetti Bolognese, Meat Lasagne and the fan favourite, Pollo Gamberi; a chicken and prawn dish lovingly infused with Nonna’s rosé sauce then garnished with two whole prawns. There is something for everyone.

Other notable standouts include a full rack of succulent pork ribs, the wood-fired Del Greco pizza served to your table with melted cheese still bubbling hot and a superb tiramisu. These are best enjoyed with homemade limoncello or a pint of Angelo Poretti, an imported Italian beer which is available on tap. A number 4 as explained by the knowledgeable beer cicerone who is also Enzo’s brother in law.

As you spend time in the rustic and homey establishment, it’s easy to see why Enzo’s is a two-time winner of the Restaurant Association of South Africa’s prestigious Rosetta Awards. Attention to detail is not just in the food, décor and service. It is also in the on-site technology.

Enzo’s is one of the first eateries to offer Zapper as an alternative payment method. This allows their customers to settle a bill by conveniently scanning a QR code with their smartphone.

In an industry where continued patronage is critical to success, Enzo’s also uses Zapper’s digital loyalty programme to inspire repeat visits and up the ante on customer satisfaction.

Their current loyalty card offers a R150 voucher reward after patrons have visited 9 times and used Zapper to pay. Once earned, the voucher is automatically delivered to users’ Zapper inboxes, to be used on their next visit.

For Enzo Tilli, the flexibility of his QR Code has been ideal, as he is able to carry it along to food markets where there are no ATMs available. If he leaves it behind, his staff simply send a photo of the QR code to his smartphone, which customers then scan off his smartphone screen when making a payment.

The benefits of Zapper at Enzo’s however, are not exclusive to customer convenience. Enzo uses the insights supplied to him by Zapper’s Merchant Portal to better understand his customers spend behaviour and preferences, then uses that data to his advantage. Zapper’s Rate and Review feature has also helped to ensure that that his high service standards are maintained.

With great food, tradition and innovation as part of its recipe for success, it’s easy to imagine that Enzo’s Trattoria will be around for years to come. If you can’t book a ticket to Italy anytime soon, pop by Enzo’s for lunch or dinner and you will undoubtedly be transported to the beautiful country with each bite.

Find Enzo’s at 28 Marine Terrace, Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal or make a reservation on 039 978 3674