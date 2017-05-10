Fiesta with Zapper at the 2017 Tequila & Mexican Food Festival

On Saturday, 13 May 2017, live music, fine food and tequila on tap will all come together under one sombrero at the Tequila & Mexican Food Festival.

Hosted by Arcade Empire at the ultra-chic Royal Elephant Hotel in Centurion, this year’s colourful celebration of Speedy Gonzales’ homeland is set to be spicier than a jalapeno pepper.

Patrons will be able to sample some of the tastiest Mexican food, and wash it all down with a variety of tequila based drinks and ales from two bars and the beer gardens.

Festival goers will also get the opportunity to ride the mechanical bull on site and catch rock royalty, Karen Zoid, Desmond and the Tutus and other legends set the stage alight with the biggest hits of their careers.

If the that isn’t enough to whet your appetite, the onsite payment technology undoubtedly will. To ensure that everyone has fun without worrying if they have enough cash on them, or if their bank card will work, most of the vendors on site will be accepting payments with Zapper.

Zapper is a mobile payment app that allows users to simply scan a safe and secure QR code when trying to make a purchase. It’s fast, easy and can be downloaded free from the app stores of Windows, Apple and Android phones.

First-time users will also receive R25 off their first transaction as Zapper’s way of welcoming them to the scan, pay, go lifestyle.

Representatives from Zapper will also be at the festival hosting a fun dice game with loads of other free vouchers up for grabs. These can be used to knock a few bucks off a meal or bar tab on the day, so that you can party for way less than expected!

Doors open at 11am with the party lasting until 7pm. Grab your poncho and your amigos and be part of this amazing event.