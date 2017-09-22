BIC embarks on educational roadshow

For the sixth consecutive year, BIC® has embarked on its school roadshow, and this year, the stationery brand is continuing its efforts towards improving the quality of education in our schools with the message: ‘If You Can Dream It, You Can Be It’.

Part of BIC®’s educational roadshow across KwaZulu-Natal, is a school art competition that recognising young talent, called the BIC® Art Challenge. The competition encourages learners to tap into their creative skills bringing excitement to the school classroom and awarding prizes to the winners.

The activation is managed by The Zinto Marketing Group, specialists in creating new platforms for brands to engage with the youth market and contribute to socially conscious initiatives. The roadshow encourages learners to stay in school and work hard to reach their full potential. The brand activation agency has been involved in the education segment for the past 17 years and its info-tainment platforms are supported by the Department of Education.

The Stationery Marketing Manager at BIC®, Ronette Kishun, says; “The hope is to build a groundswell of support through the initiative by encouraging the public to continue to donate stationery items towards lesser-resourced schools. Every purchase of specially marked stationery at local supermarkets will make a difference to help BIC® reach its target of 1.3 million pens this year.”

“The show cleverly incorporates pop culture and the brand character ‘BIC® Boy’ who imparts key educational messages through a format that learners can engage and interact with. The performance is presented by young and aspiring actors and dancers who have the ability to convey the message that by working together, we can achieve greatness,” Kishun further adds.

BIC® is appealing to learners, parents, corporates and the broader public to get involved and foster a culture of learning in South Africa.

Join the BIC® movement and show your support by helping to make a difference in the lives of over a million lesser-resourced learners.

