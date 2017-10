Related Post

Series 2, Episode 2: The Judy Dlamini Business Lea... Judy Dlamini is a soft-spoken, feminine, business titan. She is a remarkably adaptive professional who has morphed from a family doctor into an invest...

Reserve Bank speaks on KPMG The Reserve Bank has refuted claims that it has instructed banks on what steps they should take against auditing firm KPMG. “The South African Rese...

‘I’ve always wanted to start my own bu... Outgoing CEO of the Shanduka Group Phuti Mahanyele shares her journey as an aspiring entrepreneur and her time spent at Shanduka. source Read more...