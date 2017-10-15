Watch: The moment a cattle farmer’s son pulled off a technology world first

On August 8 2008, South Africa’s wiGroup made the world’s first-ever mobile phone electronic payment, linked to a credit card.

Today CEO Bevan Ducasse, who founded the wiGroup at age 23, says this pioneering drive started in his childhood in Estcourt, watching his dad “…stuck on the farm working for someone else …. It was a tough lifestyle… everything was month to month, really living to just get through.”

He developed a burning ambition to start something new, to build an annuity income business, to create something that would work for him and with which he could create a culture – something that would change the world and improve people’s lives.

It was during his first job that the tech bug bit Ducasse – he loved the problem-solving and innovative aspects of the discipline. “At that stage I had an idea …I wanted to get rid of the wallet… link all your cards to a mobile phone.” It was an idea he loved because he believed it could change the world and add value to people’s lives.

So Ducasse took the plunge. He quite his job with four months’ worth of cash and rent money to live off, while he attempted to raise capital for his concept in Johannesburg. That was the first pivotal moment in his remarkable journey ….

