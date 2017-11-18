Steal from taxpayers, then savers and then investors

The well-known economist, Dawie Roodt, during an interview, said that Treasury has a deficit of R50 billion and that, in its effort to raise more money, they can target investors and pensioners investments who are the soft targets.

He paints a very bleak picture as he outlines the sequence of events. It is that the state begins to steal from taxpayers. If this source dried up, they would take from investors.

Roodt suspects that SA has not repaid its debt as they were supposed to and that it could lead to printing of more money, which will lead to hyperinflation and a Zimbabwe scenario.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

