Solar Capital: De Aar solar farm

0

The largest solar farm ever completed in the Southern Hemisphere, Africa and the Middle East region is now in operation and has the ability to provide power to approximately 75 000 South African homes every year.

The 175MW, 473-hectare facility is operated by Solar Capital in De Aar, Northern Cape and is the culmination of a R4.8 billion two-phase project. It consists of 503 942 solar modules and was built over a period of 28 months, employing more 2000 people. Source: Solar Capital

Read more here: http://bit.ly/1Ulqx8O

source

Read more at Moneyweb

South Africa Today – South Africa Economy

Related Post

 Economic indicators for 13 October 2017 (07:00) Below are the economic indicators for 13 October 2017 as at 07:00 (Values in parentheses indicates previous closing values.) Rand / US dollar R1...
Sandile Zungu of ZICO Moneyweb Radio In conversation with Sandile Zungu Executive Chairman, Zungu Investments Company Limited ZICO source Read more at Moneyweb South Africa Toda...
South Africa needs to revamp its new public transp... Over the past eight years the South African government has spent more than 130 billion rand on public transport projects in the country’s main cit...
Series 2, Episode 7: The Given Mkhari business lea... There was a point, not so long ago, when Given Mkhari was one of the most recognised voices on South African radio. He has moved on to become a respec...