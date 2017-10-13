Solar Capital: De Aar solar farm

The largest solar farm ever completed in the Southern Hemisphere, Africa and the Middle East region is now in operation and has the ability to provide power to approximately 75 000 South African homes every year.

The 175MW, 473-hectare facility is operated by Solar Capital in De Aar, Northern Cape and is the culmination of a R4.8 billion two-phase project. It consists of 503 942 solar modules and was built over a period of 28 months, employing more 2000 people. Source: Solar Capital

