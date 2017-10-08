Series 2, Episode 6: The Vusi Thembekwayo business leadership journey

Today, at age 31, Vusi Thembekwayo is an accomplished serial entrepreneur, investor and author. He is also considered to be one of the top 12 speakers in the world (as rated by MeetingsNet Magazine), sharing the honour with the likes of Arianna Huffington of the Huffington Post and James Curleigh, VP of Levi Strauss & Co.

Thembekwayo’s first stellar professional business success occurred when he found himself as a 25-year-old Zulu man in the Cash & Carry wholesaler environment, populated mostly by older, white males. He was given a small budget from Metro Cash & Carry to attract large, new institutional clients – such as hospitals and prisons – and in a few years he grew the new business department from a relatively small R16 million to R463 million.

Watch as this highly-accomplished young South African reveals – not only his business failures, successes and lessons – but also the deeply moving story of humble beginnings and his remarkable mother who moulded him.

In partnership with FNB, Moneyweb presents this bespoke leadership video series with top business people. The interview draws on the person’s life, failures and the lessons they have learnt on their journey to the successful leadership positions they hold today.

