Series 2, Episode 2: The Judy Dlamini Business Leadership journey

Judy Dlamini is a soft-spoken, feminine, business titan. She is a remarkably adaptive professional who has morphed from a family doctor into an investment banker, an entrepreneur, a non-executive board director for blue chip companies, a vociferous proponent for education and an agent for social change. She is a concrete pillar of principles, with a mother’s touch…the passionate owner of an relentless work ethic which is also inculcated in her family.

So how did the second wealthiest woman in the country do it?

This is Dlamini’s face-to-face story, told in her characteristically forthright, but simultaneously warm, modest manner. She candidly documents her journey as a business professional, the route she navigated as a self-made woman – wealthy in her own right – marriage to the (equally ambitious and intimidatingly hardworking) retired CEO of FirstRand, and the tragedy of losing their son.

Dlamini specifically asked to document the family’s gratitude to Stephen Saad and corporate South Africa for raising R10 million in honour of their late son, Sifiso Nxasana. Saad, whom Dlamini was working alongside at Aspen Pharmacare at the time of Sifiso’s death, founded ‘The Long Ride for Sifiso’ to raise funds for the Sifiso Nxasana Trust – a project dedicated to supporting healthcare for children. Two hospitals benefited from this initiative, namely The Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital and the KZN Children’s hospitals.

