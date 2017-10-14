Series 2, Ep 1: The Sipho Nkosi Business Leadership journey

Sipho Nkosi is a South African business icon who has created a mining empire, but his father’s attitude to the challenges of Apartheid South Africa is what shaped his mission.

“I saw my role as healing people, to heal the nation … to heal my team and I think we’ve gone a long way to creating people who mirror what South Africa could be if we did things correctly.”

His story is punctuated with the good, the bad, the ugly … and famously iconic names. Graham Boustred, Gavin Relly – these are the calibre of people who mentored Nkosi as he negotiated the corridors of power in an unfairly-weighted system in South Africa at the time.

Regarding his ideas about business, Nkosi maintains that leadership is not the result of an event, but rather a continuous process. “… over time as you embrace certain things, as you learn certain things … then your eyes open up to the fact that you can do something; you can be somebody; you can make a contribution to the country”.

In this face-to-face interview, Nkosi shares his journey to being a business leader, without any convenient self-censorship. Along the way he delivers personal insights and gems of wisdom – very much like the riches delivered by the mines that he guided for so many years.

